Dominion Energy launches major bid to expand solar, wind generation

Dominion Energy (D +2% ) says it is requesting proposals for up to 500 MW of solar and onshore wind power as part of a plan to develop 3K MW of additional solar and wind power under Virginia's new Grid Transformation & Security Act.

The renewable energy mandate, which became law on July 1, “paves the way for the largest increase of renewable energy resources in the state's history,” says Dominion, which has pledged to have 3K MW of solar and wind either in operation or in development by early 2022.

Dominion says it will issue a new call for proposals each year until the total amount is met.