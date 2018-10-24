MarketAxess +8.3% after trimming forecast for 2018 expenses, tax rate

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) jumps 8.3% after trimming its full-year guidance for effective tax rate and expenses.

The company now sees 2018 overall effective tax rate at 21.0%-22.0%, down from its prior guidance of 23.0%-25.0%; cut primarily due to excess tax benefits related to share-based compensation awards that were exercised during 2018.

Sees full-year expenses near low end of $220.0M-$232.0M guidance range.

Expects 2018 capex near high end of $43.0M-$50.0M; guidance includes about $26.0M of buildout costs for new corporate offices.

Q3 EPS of $1.02--exceeding the average analyst estimate of 93 cents--increased from 90 cents a year ago as revenue rose 6.1% Y/Y to $101.4M and trading volume increased 11% to $385.5M.

"Strong market share gains across our core products and increased Open Trading activity led to a solid increase in trading volume in the third quarter in spite of quiet credit trading conditions," Chairman and CEO Rick McVey says.

Q3 commission revenue rose 4.9% to $90.5M.

Q3 total transaction fees of $66.0M vs. $65.9M a year ago; total distribution fees of $24.6M vs. $20.3M.

Q3 operating margin of 45.8% vs. 48.8% a year ago.

