Nyrstar -25% as Morgan Stanley analyst says shares could be worthless

Nyrstar (OTC:NYRSF), Europe’s biggest zinc producer, plunges 25% to a record low on fresh concerns about its ability to generate cash and service a large debt load.

Morgan Stanley analysts say Nyrstar’s shares could be worthless if a project to upgrade and expand the company’s 125-year-old lead smelter in Port Pirie, Australia, was not a complete success.

“Financial leverage is high and projected cash generation too low to give us confidence in the company’s ability to reduce debt,” says Stanley analyst Alain Gabriel, as he withdrew his target price on the stock.

Since Nyrstar issued a profit warning a month ago, citing lower zinc prices and fees for processing ore, the company's share price has collapsed by more than 70%.