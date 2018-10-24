Consumer Reports rates auto brands on reliability

Consumer Reports is out with its rankings of automobile brands based on reliability.

Top 10 auto brands by reliability: (1) Lexus, (2) Toyota, (3) Mazda, (4) Subaru, (5) Kia, (6) Infinity, (7) Audi, (8) BMW, (9) Mini and (10) Hyundai.

Middle 9 auto brands by reliability: (11) Porsche, (12) Genesis, (13) Acura, (14) Nissan, (15) Honda, (16) Volkswagen, (17) Mercedes-Benz, (18) Ford and (19) Buick.

Bottom 10 auto brands by reliability: (20) Lincoln, (21) Dodge, (22) Jeep, (23) Chevrolet, (24) Chrysler, (25) GMC, (26) Ram, (27) Tesla, (28) Cadillac and (29) Volvo.

The Lexus GX and Toyota Prius topped the list of most reliable models, while the Honda Odyssey and Volkswagen Atlas were labeled as the least reliable.

Tesla was a notable underperformer in this year's CR report: "The Model S sedan has dropped to below average, with suspension problems and other issues that included the extending door handle. The first-year Model 3 sedan had average reliability, while the Model X SUV stayed much worse than average, with problems including the falcon doors and center display screen."

