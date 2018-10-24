NBC News plans launch of 'Signal' streaming for mid-2019

NBC News (CMCSA -2.5% ) has filled in details on its plans for a streaming service, planning a launch of "NBC News Signal" in the middle of next year.

The new offering will feature original content, including a weeknight show anchored by Simone Boyce. Boyce's show already soft-launched on the service in July at 7 p.m. Thursdays (available on NBC News' site and apps, among other locations) and will move to nightly.

More daily programming will fill out with a morning and afternoon show along with "Briefly" hourly news updates. But it won't cannibalize cable TV content such as that on MSNBC.

The service would compete with rivals including the already online CBSN (CBS -4.7% ), ABC News Live (DIS -3.8% ) and the upcoming Fox Nation service (FOX -1.2% , FOXA -1.1% ).

