BOK Financial -4.9% as interest rates dent Q3 mortgage banking, trading revenue

BOK Financial slides 4.9% as rising interest rates slowed mortgage loan origination and related investment products leading to compressed margins.That hurt trading revenue and mortgage banking revenue.

Q3 brokerage and trading revenue decreased $3.4M and mortgage banking revenue fell by $2.8M compared with Q2.

Q3 net interest revenue of $240.9M, up $2.3M from Q2. Recoveries of foregone interest on nonaccruing loans added $5.3M to net interest revenue or 7 basis points to net interest margin in Q2.

Q3 net interest margin of 3.21% rises from 3.17% in Q2; Q3 NIM improved 11 basis points, when excluding the recoveries in Q2.

Q3 fees and commissions revenue rose 6% Q/Q to $167.5M.

Q3 average loans increased $453m while period-end loans increased $346M to $18.3B.

Q3 provision for credit losses of $4.0M vs. no provision in Q2.

Q3 EPS of $1.79 increases from $1.75 in Q2.

