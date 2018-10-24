Wolfe Research digs into Hilton earnings

Wolfe Research checks in on Hilton Worldwide (HLT -5.8% ) following the hotel operator's earnings report.

Wolfe's post-earnings wrap: "4Q guidance was a little lower than expectations we think driven by timing and FX. HLT sounded upbeat in the press release and provided initial 2019 RevPAR guidance that we think was above what most were expecting. We’ll classify the report as better than feared given the stock is now down 22% from the 52-week high."

Shares of Hilton traded at a 52-week low of $64.03 earlier in the session.

