Facebook amps up music links in Stories, News Feed

After signing a series of licensing deals, Facebook (FB -3.2% ) is pushing music further into Facebook Stories and into its News Feed, adding the ability to include millions of songs in the posts.

Deals with Universal, Warner, Sony/ATV and several other organizations will now allow users to add songs to profiles, use them in Stories posts as well as feed updates, and broadcast live video while singing along to a recorded track.

The Lip Sync Live feature was launched in some markets in June and is now rolled out to all profiles in many countries, and Facebook is starting to add lyrics to the service.