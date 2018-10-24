ExxonMobil hit with lawsuit by NY Attorney General on climate change costs

New York state's Attorney General Barbara D. Underwood files a lawsuit against ExxonMobil (XOM -1.1% ), alleging the oil giant misled investors regarding the financial risk it faces from climate change.

The attorney general alleges that for years Exxon told investors it was accounting for the likelihood of increasingly stringent regulation of greenhouse gas emissions--which are driving climate change and Exxon emits in large quantities--and said it was applying escalating costs in its planning.

"However, Exxon did not abide by these representations, and instead did much less than it claimed, deceiving investors as to the company’s true financial exposure to increasing regulations and policies adopted to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change," the AG's office said in a statement.

The suit also alleges that former Chairman and CEO Rex Tillerson knew about the misrepresentations for years.

