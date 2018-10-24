DXC responds to reports of Americas boss exit

DXC (NYSE:DXC) responds to reports of its Americas head exiting by saying it can’t respond.

In an 8-K filing, the company notes that doesn’t comment on rumor or speculation and can’t comment during a blackout period. DXC reports Q2 results on November 6th and has an investor day scheduled for November 8.

DXC reiterates its FY19 guidance with EPS of $7.75 to $8.15 and says it’s trending towards the higher end of the range.

DXC shares are down 12.7% to $76.41.

