Amazon responds to reports of ICE meetings for facial rec tech

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Web Services responds to media reports that the company met with ICE about using its facial recognition technology.

AWS spokesperson, to Seeking Alpha: “We participated with a number of other technology companies in technology “boot camps” sponsored by McKinsey Company, where a number of technologies were discussed, including Rekognition. As we usually do, we followed up with customers who were interested in learning more about how to use our services (Immigration and Customs Enforcement was one of those organizations where there was follow-up discussion).”

