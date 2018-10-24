REITs catch a big bid as averages and yields sink

Equity REIT and mortgage REIT indexes are both higher by more than 1% alongside a 2.5% decline in the Nasdaq, a 1.5% drop in the S&P 500, and a five basis points slip in the 10-year Treasury yield.

Among the mortgage REITs: Annaly Capital (NLY +1.4% ), AGNC Investment (AGNC +1.4% ), Two Harbors (TWO +1.2% ), Armour Residential (ARR +1% ), Orchid Island (ORC +1.2% ), New York Mortgage (NYMT +1.4% ), Western Asset Mortgage (WMC +1.7% )