REITs catch a big bid as averages and yields sink

Equity REIT and mortgage REIT indexes are both higher by more than 1% alongside a 2.5% decline in the Nasdaq, a 1.5% drop in the S&P 500, and a five basis points slip in the 10-year Treasury yield.
Among the mortgage REITs: Annaly Capital (NLY +1.4%), AGNC Investment (AGNC +1.4%), Two Harbors (TWO +1.2%), Armour Residential (ARR +1%), Orchid Island (ORC +1.2%), New York Mortgage (NYMT +1.4%), Western Asset Mortgage (WMC +1.7%)
Among equity REITs: Realty Income (O +2.5%), Vereit (VER +2.2%), Omega Health (OHI +2.2%), Ventas (VTR +2.4%), Stag Industrial (STAG +1.9%), Easterly Government (DEA +0.9%), W.P. Carey (WPC +1.6%), Public Storage (PSA +2.6%), Preferred Apartment (APTS +2.5%), Equity Residential (EQR +3.3%). Notable underperformers are the hotel REITs: Chatham Lodging (CLDT -0.7%), Ashford Trust (AHT -1.9%)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox