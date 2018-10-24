Midland crude discount deepens to $6.25/bbl on Energy Transfer pipe delay

WTI Midland trades at a $6.25/bbl discount to U.S. crude, the widest in two weeks, a day after Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) said its West Texas Gulf pipeline remained offline for maintenance that was prolonged after an oil spill.

ETP had said last week that the pipeline would resume normal operations over the weekend; instead, the delay appears to be the catalyst for the widening discount for WTI Midland prices.

WTI Midland had firmed to a $2.50/bbl discount last week as traders focused on Plains All American Pipeline’s (NYSE:PAA) new pipeline expansion out of the Permian Basin in west Texas.

Also reportedly weighing on Midland prices was planned maintenance at Marathon Petroleum's 135K bbl/day El Paso, Tex., refinery, which traders expect to be back online in early November.

