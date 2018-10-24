Bumpy ride for theme park stocks

Cedar Fair (FUN -0.9% ) and SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS -5.5% ) are both lower after Six Flags Entertainment (SIX -14.5% ) disappoints with its Q3 report.

Notably, the theme park operator's attendance growth of 5% was below the expectation of analysts for a 6% to 9% rise.

Shares of Six Flags are at a 52-week low following the release, sliding to under $54 for a bit.

Cedar Fair is due to report earnings on October 30, while SeaWorld will spill numbers on November 5.

Previously: Six Flags -7% after EBITDA miss (Oct. 24)