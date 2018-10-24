AMC Networks -9.5% as 'Walking Dead' shambles, Goldman trims

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) is off 9.5% in its worst drop in three years after Goldman Sachs trims its estimates and price target alongside the rapid aging of AMC's flagship hit The Walking Dead.

Goldman was reacting to news that after a relative ratings peak two years ago, numbers on the show have tumbled at an accelerating pace.

Ratings are down 50% on average for the first three episodes, vs. a corresponding decline of 38% Y/Y last season.

From season seven to this year, ratings have slid 53% in overall viewers and 60% in the 18-49 demographic, and the past two weeks have seen its two smallest same-day audiences ever.

"These viewership declines should continue given overall industry viewership declines" along with the show's age and hotter competition in scripted originals, analyst Drew Borst says. (h/t Bloomberg)

He's cut Q3 EPS estimates to $1.61 from $1.62 and trimmed his price target to $58 from $61 -- now implying 8% upside after the precipitous decline today.