Microsoft Q1: What to watch

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) will report Q1 earnings after the market closes today. FactSet consensus expects Productivity and Business Processes revenue of $9.39B (guidance: $9.25B to $9.45B). Intelligent Cloud is expected at $8.28B (guidance: $8.15 to $8.35B) and More Personal Computing at $1018B (guide: $9.95B to $10.25B).

EPS expected at $0.96, gross margin at 65.6%, operating margin, operating expenses at $9.28B (guide: $9.2B to $9.3B).

Q2 guidance is expected to have revenue at $32.21B and EPS at $1.08. Revenue breakdown: Productivity and Business Processes, $10.03B; Intelligent Cloud, $9.16B; More Personal Computing, $12.92B.

Keys to the quarter: Look for Azure deceleration from the 90% Y/Y growth last year. Intel’s PC chip shortage could hit Microsoft in that area despite the recent uptick of corporate buyers upgrading to Windows 10 before Windows 7 support ends in January.