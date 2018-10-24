More on Southern Copper Q3 results

Southern Copper (SCCO -2.5% ) reports Q3 sales of $1,723.7M, +2.8% Y/Y, primarily due to higher sales volume of copper, zinc, silver & molybdenum, as well as better molybdenum prices

Despite higher sales, net income was down 8.1% to $369.4M as a result of lower metal prices.

Adjusted EBITDA margin in declines 110bps to 50.4% .

Production: Copper: 223,921 tons (+1.1%); Molybdenum: 5,759 tons (+6.9%); Zinc: 17,469 (-4.9%); Silver: 4,231K ounces (+1.4%)

Average Prices: Copper LME: $2.77/lb (-3.8%); Copper Comex: $2.73/lb (-5.5%); Molybdenum: $11.74/lb (+45.8%); Zinc: $1.15/lb (-14.2%); Silver: $14.92/ounce (-11.2%)

Operating cash cost per pound of copper was $0.897 in 3Q18, down from $0.922 in 3Q17.

Cash flow from operations was $1,788.9M, +39.8% due to cash generation from operations as a resultof higher metal prices and cost control efficiencies; capex stood at $831.8M.

