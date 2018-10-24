Energy  | On the Move

Petrobras launches production at Lula Extreme South offshore Brazil

|About: Petrobras - Petroleo Brasil... (PBR)|By:, SA News Editor

Petrobras (PBR -1.7%) says oil and gas production has started from the Lula Extreme South deepwater area in Brazil's Santos Basin from its P-69 floating production, storage and offloading vessel.

The P-69 FPSO can process as much as 150K bbl/day of oil and 6M cm/day of natural gas, and will ramp up production through eight producing wells and seven injection wells.

PBR is the Lula consortium operator and holds a 65% interest, while Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) owns 25% interest and Petrogal Brasil 10%; Lula is Brazil's largest producing field in the country, responsible for 30% of national production.

