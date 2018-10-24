Arris halted after spiking from red to 1.8% gain (updated)

Arris (NASDAQ:ARRS) has been halted for volatility after a sudden spike, up 1.8% to the day's high of $22.94.

That comes through a broad rush of block orders in recent minutes.

The stock had sunk to a 52-week low in the past hour. It was down 4.4% at that point.

Volume isn't atypical today, with some 940K shares traded against average daily volume of 1.207M.

Chatter is centering on acquisition possibilities.