Beige Book sees some uncertainty among `modest to moderate' growth

While U.S. economic growth overall described as "modest to moderate" across the majority of Federal Reserve districts, uncertainty enters the picture in terms of trade and difficulties in finding qualified workers.

Combined with recent Fed member comments, Beige Book report doesn't seem to derail expectation for another rate increase in December.

Consumer spending increased at modest pace, with consumer price growth at modest to moderate level.

Manufacturers report moderate output growth; also report raising prices of finished goods to recoup higher raw material costs attributable to tariffs.

Demand for transportation services remain strong.

U.S. 10-Year Treasury note yield falls 5.5 basis points to 3.115%.

