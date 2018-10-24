Freeport CEO says copper supply gap to widen amid U.S.-China trade tensions

Freeport McMoRan (FCX -8.6% ) sinks to a 52-week low, a victim of the U.S.-China trade tensions which are prompting FCX and other mining companies to defer investments in new projects, and “that will add to this impending supply gap situation for the industry,” according to CEO Richard Adkerson.

In today's earnings conference call, Adkerson also noted that speculators are bearish about copper “due to macro-drivers, and this is having a significant impact on price.”

Barclays analyst Matthew Murphy also notes FCX's relatively unchanged forecast for full-year copper and gold sales means much of its Q3 earnings beat merely reflects a shift in the timing of sales to Q3 instead of Q4.

Investors also may be rattled by ongoing uncertainty over FCX’s complex deal to sell its majority stake in the Grasberg copper mine to Indonesia's government, says Clarksons Platou's Jeremy Sussman.

