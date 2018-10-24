BlackRock, Calpers want exchanges to limit dual-class shares: WSJ

BlackRock (BLK -1.6% ), California Public Employee's Retirement System and other big asset managers are starting to pressure the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq (NDAQ +0.2% ) to limit the use of dual-class shares, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The Council of Institutional Investors, which represents a group of big investors, submitted petitions to the stock exchanges asking them to require companies with different share classes to get rid of unequal voting rights within seven years of going public.

The complaint is that multiple share classes usually give most of the voting power to a small group of shareholders, leaving other shareholders with little influence.

NYSE is owned by Intercontinental Exchange (ICE -0.2% ).

