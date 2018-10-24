Lockheed Martin upped to Conviction Buy at Goldman amid uncertainty

Lockheed Martin (LMT -2.4% ) is lower despite a Goldman Sachs upgrade to Conviction Buy from Neutral with a $394 price target, ticked up from $391, citing expectations of higher future defense spending than the market discounts and greater potential for outgrowing defense peers given the company's exposure to aerospace, missile demand and missile defense, new helicopter programs and the space market.

LMT should show a trailing 12 months book-to-bill ratio of 1.25x as it exits 2018, which suggests several years of upper-single digit organic revenue growth to follow, says Goldman's Noah Poponak.

The analyst also thinks LMT can beat current 2019-20 cash flow guidance, potentially by a wide margin, and shares are more attractive after their recent pullback.

Shares may be lower today because of the potential risk to LMT's $15B sale of its THAAD missile system to Saudi Arabia in the wake of the Jamal Khashoggi murder at the Saudi consulate in Turkey.