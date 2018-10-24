Boeing clings to gains as other Dow stocks crumble

Boeing (BA +1.3% ) loses much of its earlier gains but remains positive while most other stocks crumble around it, as BA's early strength that produced a brief lift for the Dow has evaporated.

“The airline industry is very healthy overall, across all of the different types of business models including low-cost carriers,” CEO Dennis Muilenburg said in today's earnings conference call.

Boeing says expects to bring in as much as $100B in revenue for the full year, up $1B from its previous forecast, and its backlog of orders has climbed $17B this year to $491M, representing ~5,800 commercial aircraft that have yet to be delivered.