Realty Income boosts borrowing firepower, lowers interest rate

The Monthly Dividend Company (NYSE:O) closes on a $3.25B unsecured credit facility consisting of a $3B revolver (replacing the previous $2B line), and a new $250M term loan due in 2024. The company's existing $250M term loan (due next year) remains.

An accordion feature allows the revolver limit to be raised as high as $4B. The current borrowing rate is Libor + 77.5 basis points, plus a commitment fee of 12.5 bps, meaning all-in pricing of 90 bps vs. 97.5 bps for the previous line.

Source: Press Release