More on AGNC Investment Q3: Comprehensive income of 3 cents per share

AGNC Investment reports Q3 comprehensive income per common share of 3 cents, comprised of 45 cents EPS and other comprehensive loss of 42 cents, compares with 34 cents in Q2 and 99 cents a year earlier.

AGNC +0.2% in after-hours trading.

"Although Agency spreads to swap and Treasury benchmarks may widen if rates continue to trend higher or if the yield curve flattens further, we believe such an event would likely provide opportunities to improve the long-term earnings durability of our portfolio," says CEO and Chief Investment Officer Gary Kain.

Q3 net spread and dollar roll income per common share of 61 cents, excluding estimated "catch-up" premium amortization benefit, compares with 63 cents in Q2 and 62 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Tangible net book value per common share of $18.00 as of Sept. 30, 2018 (excludes $1.10 per share of goodwill intangible asset) vs. $18.41 as of June 30, 2018.

0.7% economic return on tangible common equity for the quarter.

1.30% annualized net interest spread and TBA dollar roll income for the quarter, excluding estimated "catch-up" premium amortization benefit, vs. 1.35% in Q2.