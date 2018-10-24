Revenue light at Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) trades slightly lower after reporting Q3 revenue a bit short of the consensus estimate.

Net income increased 2.2% Y/Y to $699M during the quarter.

The Sands China business saw revenue growth of 13% to $2.15 vs. $2.11B consensus and property EBITDA of $754M.

Las Vegas properties generated revenue of $379M vs. $416M consensus and property EBITDA of $76M vs. $92M consensus.

Marina Bay Sands knocked out $766M in revenue and proporty EBITDA of $413M.

"We remain supremely confident in the future opportunity in Macao, and have therefore elected to meaningfully increase the scale of our investments in the Four Seasons Tower Suites Macao, St. Regis Tower Suites Macao and The Londoner Macao, which will now total $2.2 billion in investment through 2021," says CEO Sheldon Adelons on Sands China expansion.

Shares of LVS are down 4.13% in AH trading to $72.00.

