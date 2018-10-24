F5 Networks +1.7% as software drives earnings growth

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) is up 1.7% postmarket after beating expectations with its Q4 earnings, thanks to continued growth in software solutions, and issuing upbeat profit guidance for the current quarter.

Non-GAAP net income rose to $177M from $154.9M after revenues grew nearly 5% to $562.7M.

Gross profit rose 4.9% to $469.3M.

Net revenue breakout: Products, $256.4M (up 3%); Services, $306.3M (up 6%).

Net cash from operations was $761.1M. Net decrease in cash after financing/investment was $246.2M, leaving $424.7M in cash and equivalents.

For Q1, it's guiding to revenues of $542M-$552M (in line with consensus for $546.7M) and EPS of $2.51-$2.54 (above expectations for $2.47).

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

