Microsoft +2.9% on Q1 strength in cloud, Surface, and gaming

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) gains 2.9% after reporting Q1 earnings that beat EPS by $0.20 with a reported $1.14 and beat revenue by $1.22B with a 19% Y/Y growth to $29.1B.

Productivity and Business Processes reported an 18% Y/Y growth in constant currency to $9.8B (consensus: $9.39B; guidance: $9.25B to $9.45B) with Office commercial products and cloud services revenue up 16% and LinkedIn up 33%.

Intelligent Cloud reports a 24% growth to $8.6B in revenue (consensus: $8.28B; guidance: $8.15 to $8.35B). Azure revenue grew 76%, a deceleration from its 90% Y/Y growth last year. Enterprise Services were up 6%.

More Personal Computing was up 15% to $10.7B (consensus: $1018B; guide: $9.95B to $10.25B) with Windows OEM revenue up 3%, Windows commercial products and cloud services up 12%, and gaming up 45%. Search ad revenue minus TACs grew 17%. Surface grew 14% in the period. This is the first report since the launch of the Surface Go.

Q2 guidance will come on the earnings call scheduled for 5:30 PM Eastern with a webcast available here.

