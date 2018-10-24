S&P, Dow turn negative on the year as stocks plummet into the close

This month's stock market pain intensified today, as a final hour selloff erased YTD gains for the Dow Jones and S&P 500 after the indexes fell a respective 2.4% and 3.1%; for the year, the Dow is now -0.6% and the S&P -0.7%.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq plunged 4.4% today in its worst one-day percentage decline since 2011 and is now firmly in correction mode, down 12.6% from its August peak.

Anxiety about weakness in the global economy and a slowdown in corporate profitability have battered markets recently, and with rising interest rates also weighing in, concerns are growing that the worst could still be ahead for investors.

Semiconductor stocks pulled the tech sector sharply lower (-4.5%) following weaker than expected sales targets from Texas Instruments, and disappointing earnings from AT&T hurt the communications group (-4.7%).

Despite a strong earnings report from Boeing, the industrials sector (-3.4%) was thumped again after yesterday's weak earnings from Caterpillar and 3M.

Financial shares (-2.5%) fell as Treasury yields pulled back, with the 10-year yield tumbling 4 bps to 3.12%.

Energy shares (-3.9%) sank even as December WTI crude oil rose 0.6% to settle at $66.82/bbl after sinking 4% yesterday.