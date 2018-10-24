Tesla soars after surprise profit

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) says it had free cash flow of $881M supported by operating cash flow of $1.4B during Q3. GAAP net income was $312M and non-GAAP net income arrived in at $516M.

The company says it delivered 56,065 Model 3 vehicles to customers during the quarter and 27,710 Model S and X vehicles.

Non-GAAP automotive margin ex-ZEV credits came in at 25.5% in Q3 vs. 19.5% consensus, 21.0% in Q2 and 18.7% a year ago. Tesla's margin update: "We expect gross margin for Model 3 to remain stable in Q4 as manufacturing efficiencies and fixed cost absorption offset a slightly lower trim mix and the negative impact of tariffs from Chinese sourced components. Gross margin for Model S and X will likely decline slightly in Q4, as we expect that the sequential increase in tariffs in Q4 from Chinese sourced components will be only partially offset by increased manufacturing cost efficiencies. For all three vehicles, additional tariffs in Q4 on parts sourced from China will impact our gross profit negatively by roughly $50M."

Capex spending in Q3 was below analyst estimates at $510.3M. Total capex spending for the year is expected to be below $2.5B.

Tesla sees positive GAAP net income and positive cash flow in Q4.

"Our cash position should remain at least flat in spite of our plan to repay $230M of convertible notes in cash during Q4," updates the EV automaker.

Lo and behold there's also an update on cancellations. Tesla says less than 20% of the 455K in reservations it reported in August 2017 were canceled.

Tesla shareholder letter

Shares of Tesla are up 8.47% AH to $313.03.

