Whirlpool +9% after strong profit guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) powers higher after setting strong profit guidance.

The company expects full-year EPS of $14.50 to $14.80 vs. $14.20 to $14.80 prior view and $13.90 consensus.

"Very impressive results in North America and a favorable tax rate allowed us to deliver our highest quarterly ongoing EPS in our long history, demonstrating our ability to overcome the numerous external challenges we have been facing," sums up Marc Bitzer on the Q3 profit beat.

Shares of Whirpool are up 8.65% AH to $113.39 after shedding 5% today in front of the report.

