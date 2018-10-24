ServiceNow reports Q3 beats, raises FY subscription revenue guide

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) reports Q3 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with revenue up 38% Y/Y. The company closed 25 transactions with more than $1M in net new annual contract value in the period and customers now total 614.

Revenue breakdown: Subscription, $626.6M (consensus: $614.2M); Services, $46.5M (consensus: $44.4M).

Operating margin was 23.9% (consensus: 21.4%). Cash from operations totaled $145.5M. Ending deferred revenue was $1.40B, slightly below consensus.

Q4 guidance has Subscription revenue from $664M to $669M (consensus: $669.7M) and Subscription billing from $906M to $911M.

FY18 guidance raises Subscription revenue to $2.384B to $2.389B (prior: $2.372B to $2.382B).

