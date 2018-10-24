Visa gains 2.1%, sees FY2019 EPS growth in mid-teens

Visa (NYSE:V) gains 2.1% in after-hours trading as it sees FY2019 annual class A common stock EPS growth in mid-teens, including about 1 percentage point adverse forex impact.
Sees FY2019 annual net revenue growth in low double-digits on a nominal basis, with about 1 percentage point of negative forex impact and minimal impact from new revenue accounting standard.
Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.21 beats consensus estimate by a penny.
Q4 operating revenue of $5.43B increases 12% Y/Y.
Service revenue rose 12% to $8.92B.
Data processing revenue up 16% to $9.03B.
International transaction revenue up 14% to $7.21B.
Q4 payments volume grew 11% Y/Y on constant dollar basis.
Q4 cross-border volume growth of 10%, constant dollar basis.
Total processed transactions 32.8B, up 12% Y/Y.
Conference call at 5PM ET.
Previously: Visa beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (Oct. 24)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox