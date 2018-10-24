Visa gains 2.1%, sees FY2019 EPS growth in mid-teens

Visa (NYSE:V) gains 2.1% in after-hours trading as it sees FY2019 annual class A common stock EPS growth in mid-teens, including about 1 percentage point adverse forex impact.

Sees FY2019 annual net revenue growth in low double-digits on a nominal basis, with about 1 percentage point of negative forex impact and minimal impact from new revenue accounting standard.

Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.21 beats consensus estimate by a penny.

Q4 operating revenue of $5.43B increases 12% Y/Y.