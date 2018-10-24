Morningstar +1.2% amid double-digit revenue growth

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) is up 1.2% after its Q3 earnings showed double-digit revenue gains and net income that rose by two-thirds Y/Y.

That profit (of $1.32/share in GAAP terms) benefited from $10.5M tied to an amended license, to the tune of about $0.19/share.

The revenue growth was driven by PitchBook, Morningstar Data and Managed Portfolios, says CEO Kunal Kapoor; "As anticipated, operating income growth slowed due primarily to ongoing investments across our business and higher compensation costs."

In its key investment areas, revenues were up 16%, Morningstar said. PitchBook licenses jumped 62.7%, to 20,195, and revenues were up 52.2% to $25.3M.

Cash from operations rose 27.7% to $79.8M; free cash flow was up 21.9% to $60.2M.

