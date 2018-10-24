Ford +7% with North American business doing the heavy lifting

Ford (NYSE:F) rallies after reporting a penny EPS beat with its Q4 report. Shares are tracking higher after dropping 4.8% during the day into the earnings spill.

The automaker's quarter was highlighted by almost $2B worth of EBIT out of the North America business as higher transaction prices helped to offset tariff-related costs and lower volume. Outside of North America, a $558 EBIT loss was tallied up.

The automaker says it's on track to hit its target for full-year EPS of $1.30 to $1.50, but as expected is backing away from the 8% EBIT margin and high teens ROIC 2020 targets,.

Shares of Ford are up 7.47% in AH trading to $8.79 at last check.

