Armour Residential REIT reports Q3 net interest spread of 1.64%

Armour Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Q3 core EPS 64 cents beats consensus estimate of 61 cents.

Core income exceeds common dividends paid for ninths straight quarter.

During Q3, the annualized yield on the company’s MBS portfolio (including TBA Agency Securities) was 3.46%, and the annualized cost of funds on average liabilities (including realized cost of hedges) was 1.82%, resulting in a net interest spread of 1.64%.

6.1% annualized average principal repayment rate

1.6% total economic return, representing dividends plus change in stockholders' equity per common share

