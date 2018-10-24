Abraxas Petroleum reports 23% rise in Q3 production

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) reports Q3 production rose 23% Q/Q to averaged 10,070 boe/day, despite frac protect shut-ins and resulting flaring of gas.

AXAS says gas production in North Dakota now exceeds gathering and processing capacity of its third-party processor; additional infrastructure is under construction but in the interim increasing amounts of gas will need to be flared.

Flared volumes in September totaled 20,627 boe and during October through the 20th totaled 14,399 boe.

AXAS slightly adjusts FY 2018 production guidance, leaving the low end of 10K boe/day intact but lowering the high end to 11K boe/day.