More on Apollo Commercial Q3: On track for record year of loan originations

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Q3 operating EPS of 47 cents, excluding realized loss on early extinguishment of debt, comes in-line with consensus estimate and compares with 51 cents in the year-ago period.

Q3 net interest income of $77.5M vs. $71.2M.

"ARI remains on track for a record year of loan originations in 2018, having committed to over $2.6 billion of new transactions year-to-date,” says President and CEO Stuart Rothstein.

ARI +0.9% in after-hours trading.

Committed $285M to new commercial real estate loans and funded an additional $96.9M for loans closed prior to the quarter.

During Q3 ARI received $225.3M from loan repayments--$128.9M from first mortgage loans and $96.4M from subordinate loans.

Book value per common share of $16.27 at Sept. 30, 2018 vs. $16.26 at June 30, 2018.

