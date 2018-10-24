Spok swings to loss amid rising expenses, dropping revenue

Spok Holdings (NASDAQ:SPOK) swung to a loss in Q3 alongside revenues that dropped 6% when adjusting for new recognition standards.

Net loss on a GAAP basis came to $481,000 after a year-ago profit of $3.73M.

EBITDA fell to $1.58M from last year's $6.1M.

Revenue breakout (adjusted for ASC 606): Wireless revenue, $23.26M (down 7.4%); Software operations, $9.03M (down 11.4%); Software maintenance, $10.2M (up 2.7%).

Net paging unit losses were about 25,000 (consistent with the prior year), and paging ARPU was $7.40 vs. last quarter's $7.41.

Software bookings were $21.6M (up 17.7% Y/Y); backlog totaled $36.4M as of Sept. 30.

Conference call to come tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET.

