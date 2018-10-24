Zedge losses widen despite tick up in Q4 revenues

Zedge (NYSEMKT:ZDGE) saw slightly wider losses in its Q4 despite slight revenue growth, amid a much higher provision for income taxes.

Income from operations rose to $5,000, vs. a prior loss of $264,000.

Monthly active users for the last 30 days of the quarter rose 9.8% Y/Y, to 34.8M. MAU in well developed markets fell 8.1%, and rose 27.2% in emerging markets.

Average revenue per MAU was $0.0231, down 9.4% Y/Y and up 4.1% Q/Q.

Total installs were up 22.9% to 336.3M.

