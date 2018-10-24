Agnico-Eagle Mines posts Q3 beat, raises 2018-19 production guidance

Agnico-Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) reports a surprise Q3 profit and better than expected revenue while also raising production guidance.

AEM says Q3 payable gold production fell 7% Y/Y to 421.7K oz., primarily due to reduced throughput levels at the Meadowbank mine which is transitioning through the last full year of mining at site.

Q3 all-in sustaining costs were $848/oz. vs. $789/oz. in the prior-year period, mostly due to the expected lower gold production and higher total cash costs.

AEM says it is raising 2018-19 gold production guidance to 1.6M oz. from its previous outlook of 1.58M oz., and expects total cash costs and AISC to come in at or slightly below the mid-points of respective 2018 guidance of $625-$675/oz. and $890-$940/oz.

Given positive development progress in Nunavut, AEM now forecasts 2019 production will exceed the mid-point of the current guidance of 1.63M-1.77M oz.