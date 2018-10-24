Equifax sinks 13% after Q4 guidance falls shorts of analysts' estimates

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) dives 13% after Q4 guidance for adjusted EPS of $1.30-$1.35 falls short of the average analyst estimate of $1.43.

Sees Q4 revenue of $835M-$850M vs. consensus estimate of $863.8M.

Q3 results were hurt by currency and the slowing U.S. mortgage market and international markets, says CEO Mark W. Begor.

Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.41, missing consensus by 1 cent, compares with $1.53 a year ago.

Q3 revenue of $834.2M misses consensus of $856.9M and was flat from a year ago.

Cybersecurity incident-related pretax costs were $116.5M in the quarter, up 33% Y/Y.

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 33.0% compares with 37.4% a year ago.

USIS Q3 revenue of $308.3M vs. $307.7M a year ago; operating margin was 30.9% vs. 42.1%.

International Q3 of $235.0M fell 2% Y/Y; operating margin of 8.2% vs. 22.0% a year ago.

Workforce solutions revenue of $202.2M rose 9% Y/Y; operating margin of 38.1 compares with 43.1%.

Global consumer solutions revenue of $88.7M, down 12% Y/Y; operating margin of 13.8% falls from 24.5%.

