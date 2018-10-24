DavidsTea +3.4% as Highland lawsuit is discontinued

DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) is up 3.4% postmarket after announcing a July 2018 lawsuit filed by the Highland limited partnerships has been discontinued.

The LPs filed the suit against Rainy Day Investments (owner of 46.4% of DavidsTea) and Chairman Herschel Segal in Quebec, and named DavidsTea and its directors as third parties.

It sought a number of orders including calling a special meeting to elect a new board.

“As I said before, this was a frivolous lawsuit," Segal says. "We are pleased that it was withdrawn by the plaintiffs, so that we will not be distracted from the important work in front of us on behalf of our shareholders.”