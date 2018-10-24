American Express and Rambus team up for e-commerce tokenization

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) and American Express (NYSE:AXP) Australia are collaborating to help merchants enrich and secure e-commerce and m-commerce transactions with tokenization.

Rambus Token Gateway will enable global online merchants, payment service providers, and acquirers to securely connect to the American Express Token Service.

Tokenization mitigates fraud by replacing sensitive payment account information with a non-sensitive equivalent, known as a token, that cannot be used outside the scope of the original transaction.

