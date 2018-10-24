Goldcorp -2% after posting Q3 loss, 20% production decline

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) -2.3% after-hours as it reports a larger than expected Q3 loss, as gold production fell 20% Y/Y to 503K oz. at all-in sustaining costs of $999/oz., from 633K oz. and AISC of $827/oz. in the prior-year period.

Q3 results were hurt by lower production of all metals at the Peñasquito mine due to lower throughput and planned lower grades from stockpiles during the commissioning of the now fully constructed Peñasquito Pyrite Leach Project.

GG expects Q4 gold production and operating costs to improve substantially to 620K oz. at AISC of $750/oz., as substantially all of Peñasquito's production will come from higher grade ore from the main Peñasco pit, and Éléonore and Cerro Negro continue their ramp ups to optimum production rates.

The company says its 20/20/20 plan remains on track to deliver 20% reserve growth by 2021; reserves have increased by 2.8M oz. since beginning the plan in 2017 and remains positioned to deliver 20% reserve growth by 2021.