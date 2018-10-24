More on Aflac Q3: Sees full-year adjusted EPS at high end of $3.90-$4.06

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) sees 2018 adjusted EPS at the high end of revised 2017 guidance of $3.90-$4.06; consensus estimate is for $4.07.

Guidance assumes 2017 weighted-average exchange rate of 112.16 to the dollar.

Sees Aflac Japan third-sector earned premium growth in 2%-3% for the year.

Sees U.S. operations' adjusted 2018 new annualized premium sales growth at toward lower end of 3%-5%.

Still sees share repurchase of $1.1B-$1.4B in 2018.

Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.03 exceeds consensus by 4 cents and compares with 85 cents in the year-ago quarter.

For the quarter in dollar terms, premium income, net of reinsurance, decreased 1.3% to $3.2B in Q3.

Net investment income, net of amortized hedge costs, increased 8.0% to $606M.

Adjusted book value of $27.94 per common share at Sept. 30, 2018, up 19% from $23.42 at Sept. 30, 2017; including foreign currency translation gains or losses, adjusted book value per share was $25.18 vs. $21.24.

