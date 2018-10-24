TechnipFMC misses Q3 earnings, raises full-year revenue outlook

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) reports lower than expected Q3 earnings and a 24% Y/Y revenue decline to $3.14B but raises its FY 2018 onshore/offshore revenue guidance to reflect strong execution.

FTI says total company backlog rose 9% Y/Y to $15.2B, with growth occurring in all business segments.

Q3 revenues in the onshore/offshore business fell 33% Y/Y to $1.53B upon moving closer to completion on major projects, primarily Yamal LNG.

FTI raises full-year guidance for onshore/offshore revenue to $5.8B-$6.1B from a previous outlook of $5.6B-$5.9B with an EBITDA margin of at least 13%, increased from previous guidance of at least 12%; in the surface technologies segment, FTI sees EBITDA margin of at least 16%, reduced from its prior outlook of at least 17.5%.