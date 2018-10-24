More on Washington Prime Q3: Reaffirms 2018 FFO per share guidance

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Q3 FFO per share of 37 cents, exceeding consensus estimate by a penny and flat vs. year-ago period

Q3 total revenue of $179.9M compares with $179.3M a year ago.

Sees Q4 FFO per share of 36 cents to 39 cents.

Reaffirms 2018 FFO guidance of $1.48-$1.56, even with Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD) declaring Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Now sees year comparable NOI declining about 2%, primarily from the Sears bankruptcy.

Q3 core portfolio comparable NOI fell 1.5%, primarily due to the impact of retailer bankruptcies.

Ending occupancy for core portfolio was 93.1% as of Sept. 30, 2018 vs. 92.90% a year ago.

