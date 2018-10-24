Tesla earnings call - live blog

6:56 p.m. - Tesla is holding on to its post-earnings gain, up 12.2% on volume of 4.04M shares. The Q&A is just starting.

6:50 p.m. - An Autopilot exec and artificial intelligence engineer run over some details on their programs. Musk notes that current customers with the self-driving option will have the ability to upgrade by swapping out computer boards for free.

6:41 p.m. - A Tesla engineer is discussing safety protocols after Musk sets the table by saying the company doesn't "game the system" like other automakers with safety tests. Musk and the engineer are treading over some familiar ground about the advantages of EV architecture.

6:37 p.m. - While we had Cranky Musk during the Q1 call and Conciliatory Musk during the Q2 call, this time around it's Choked-Up Musk as he sounds teary as he thanks the customers who pitched in with the service and sales efforts.

6:35 p.m. - It's showtime as Elon Musk begins the call by noting that the Model 3 was the best-selling car in the U.S. in terms of revenue and was the 5th best-selling in terms of volume. Musk sees the company being cash flow flat in Q1 and expects profitability through 2019.

6:25 p.m. - Before Tesla execs get on the call it's worth noting that several automakers are pushing higher in AH trading alongside Tesla. Ford (NYSE:F) is up 4.6% after reporting strong North American EBIT and General Motors (NYSE:GM) is 2.5% higher . Chinese EV upstart NIO (NYSE:NIO) is sporting a 2.1% gain .

6:15 p.m. - Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is up 12.05% on staggering after-hours volume of +3.8M shares. Shares have traded as high as $332 in post-earnings action.

The earnings conference call is just 15 minutes away. Refresh this page to see rolling updates as Elon Musk and gang take a victory lap over the company's surprise Q3 profit.

Previously: Tesla beats by $2.93, beats on revenue (Oct. 24)

Previously: Tesla soars after surprise profit (Oct. 24)